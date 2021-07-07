Sara Nelson
News UK launches first-party data platform Nucleus

The platform will enable advertisers to target campaigns at scale to a valuable sector of consumers.

Nucleus will maximise value of News UK's direct relationships with its 36.5 million-strong audience
News UK has announced the launch of Nucleus, a first-party data platform. 

Using user data and contextual insight, Nucleus will enable advertisers to reach the brand’s 36.5 million digital readers, listeners and viewers, including audiences at the The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, Virgin Radio, TalkSport and Times Radio.

The platform will offer advertisers access to what the publisher says is one of the largest known UK audiences, based on first-party data, in a more privacy-compliant, future-proof and accurate way.

News UK's move comes at a time when advertisers are anxious to match their own first-party data with the first-party data of media owners because of growing restrictions surrounding third-party data, notably Google's planned phasing out of cookies and GDPR regulation.

Nucleus uses a combination of first-party demographic data alongside contextual targeting information and insight such as preference, opinion and emotions.

Nucleus will also be used internally to improve personalised reader offers, understand reader engagement with editorial content, develop new advertising products and drive increased subscriptions.

Ben Walmsley, commercial director, publishing at News UK, said: “Nucleus is the next step in an ambitious programme of development for new advertiser tools at News UK. It shifts our approach to one based purely on first-party data, augmented by our own contextual targeting capabilities.

“First-party data gives brands greater targeting accuracy, ensures that they remain privacy compliant and future proofs their activities in a rapidly changing market.

"Alongside the scale of our first-party audiences across our world-class portfolio of brands, Nucleus lets advertisers reach and understand their consumers better than ever before using both traditional demographic insight as well as rich contextual understanding around areas such as emotions.

“Nucleus will now form a part of all partnership briefs, ensuring campaigns are tailored to our audience’s preferences, opinions and emotional resonance.

“The power of emotion as a targeting mechanism is becoming ever-more important. Emotions drive actions and the rich storytelling approach across the News UK portfolio of brands inspires emotions in a way that no other media format can."

Emotional context can increase advertising consumption by up to 45% by understanding the emotional resonance of the content around which it sits, according to the company.

