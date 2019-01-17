Gurjit Degun
News UK merges print and digital commercial teams

Change is part of plans to become more brand-focused.

Carter: future-proofing The Bridge
News UK is changing its commercial publishing strategy to become brand-focused rather than platform-led as it merges its print and digital teams.

This is the first change to the News UK commercial division since it relaunched as The Bridge three years ago.

Ben Walmsley, digital commercial director at The Bridge, becomes commercial director of publishing. The newly created role means Walmsley's remit will expand to include print across The Sun and The Times.

His team includes Owen Griffiths and Caroline Tredget, sales directors of The Sun and The Times respectively. They will now lead combined print and digital teams for the two brands.

Louise Crosby, digital sales director at The Bridge, becomes head of a new strategic development team. News UK said the aim of this team is to "create consistency and clarity" in its commercial proposition. She will report to Walmsley.

Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer at News UK, said: "A little under three years ago, we set out to change the structure of the commercial side of the business and launched The Bridge, with a vision to connect brands with our engaged audiences.

"Ben Walmsley has been a key member of the team who has helped us deliver against our digital ambitions and he will continue to build a formidable publishing team in his new role.

"The changes announced today ensure we are future-proofing the business so that we continue to deliver more than just reach to advertisers – we deliver real audience engagement through The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio UK, Unruly and Storyful."

