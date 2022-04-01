Staff
News UK and Reach head shortlists for Campaign British Media Awards

The winners will be revealed on 17 May in London.

Campaign British Media Awards: take place on 17 May

The shortlist for this year’s Campaign British Media Awards has been revealed.

Among the leading UK publishers and media companies to feature are News UK and Reach, which racked up the most shortlisted nominations with six apiece, followed by Bloomberg, Independent and Mail Metro Media (with five apiece), and Immediate Media with four nominations.

Other media companies shortlisted include the Financial Times, The New York Times, Sky Media, The Economist and LadBible Group.

The awards recognise commercial and editorial excellence at media owners and platforms across the UK and internationally. 

The awards ceremony is due to take place at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square in London on 17 May.

The panel of judges for this year's awards was chaired by Dominic Carter, the group chief commercial officer of News UK, who is taking on a new role as EVP, publisher of The Sun.

He said: “Recognising and rewarding commercial and editorial excellence is vital so that we can push our industry forwards and attract talent that reflects all of the UK.”

Last year, when the awards were called the Campaign Publishing Awards, the winners included the Financial Times, Hearst, LadBible Group, Mail Metro Media, Reach, The Economist and Time Out.

Categories span consumer media, business media and branded content. This year there are several new awards across categories including diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability and wellbeing.

Find out more about the Campaign British Media Awards 2022 shortlists.

