News UK is top winner at 2021 Campaign Publishing Awards

News UK was the big winner at the 2021 Campaign Publishing Awards, collecting five prizes, including Launch of the Year for Studio PI- Promoting Equality and Celebrating Diversity, Podcast of the Year in Consumer Media for "The Times Stories of our Times", and Content Studio of the Year for Bridge Studio.

The Awards celebrated its winners in a virtual ceremony that came to a conclusion today (12 May).

News UK was praised for its "excellent ideas" and cross-platform strategies. On day one it picked up Event of the Year in Consumer Media for The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards, while Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer, News UK won Commercial Leader of the Year in Consumer Media.

Other podcasts gaining recognition included Mail Metro Media for M&S and Mindshare: The Sleep Lab, which won Podcast of the Year in Branded Content, and PinPointMedia's "Success Is in the Mind", which won Podcast of the Year in Business Media.

Forbes won International Business of the Year with the judges praising it as "a multiplatform company that uses all touchpoint to drive positive change in business, society and culture".

Brand Avance won Business of the Year in Business Media, Reach PLC won Business of the Year in Consumer Media and Think won Business of the Year in Customer Publishing.

Marketing Team of the Year in Consumer Media went to Dennis Publishing's global customer revenues team, while Julio Bruno, chief executive of Time Out Group, was awarded Business Leader of the Year in Consumer Media.

Editorial Campaign of the Year was jointly awarded to Co-op Food magazine, "Back to Basics: Single Servings", summer 2020 issue from The River Group, and to "Jabs Army" 50,000 volunteers for the vaccine roll-out from The Sun.

Boxing Social's editorial/content team won Editorial Team of the Year in Consumer Media, Sunday's Ocadolife and Sunday team won Editorial Team of the Year in Customer Publishing, and Farrah Storr, editor-in-chief of Elle, won Editorial Leader of the Year in Consumer Media. Storr, the judges said, had "breathed new life into Elle and given it a new ballsy persona".

See all the winners at www.campaignlive.co.uk/campaignpublishingawards.