Next creates launderette activation

Retailer Next has created a launderette to help shoppers pick out the perfect pair of jeans.

The "Happy go denim" pop-up will have Next’s "denim experts" on hand to help consumers choose a style that suits them.

Next has worked with Bauer Media’s Grazia to pick favourites from the collection and the magazine’s editors will offer style advice. Shoppers will also be able to customise their purchases at the activation with embroidery.

The pop-up is running until 3 March in Manchester and is being delivered by agency Backlash. Its design director, Aarron Taylor, said: "It is fantastic working with a client such as Next, who are passionate about bringing highly creative and unexpected experiences to consumers. The ‘Happy go denim’ launderette was about creating a standout space that is fun, inspiring and gives true value to consumers."