NFL hosts pre-game tailgate parties to attract UK fans

Cheerleaders and live bands bring American football atmosphere to London.

NFL: pre-game party
The US National Football League is hosting tailgate parties to welcome fans to American football.

Visitors can meet cheerleaders and listen to live bands before watching the Cincinnati Bengals take on Los Angeles Rams on 27 October and the Houston Texans versus Jacksonville Jaguars game on 3 November at Wembley Stadium.

Outside the stadium, a main stage hosted by Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds will feature performances from cheerleaders and mascots, as well as live bands. It will also include other guest appearances, interviews and signings from star alumni players.

On a mini pitch, fans can run through some NFL skills and drills, as well as other throwing and kicking games. Visitors can also enjoy temporary tattoos, face painting and giveaways of foam fingers.

Food will be available from retailers including The Mac Factory, Oh My Dog!, Wingmans and Freewheelin’ Pizza, with bars serving Bud Light and Pepsi.

NFL’s presence around game day also includes pub takeovers, community days and branded double decker bus touring the capital.

Wasserman is delivering the project.

