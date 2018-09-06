NFL marks start of season with family and music-orientated event

"NFL kickoff" is a one-day festival with displays from NFL cheerleaders and mascots, themed games, a children’s zone with a mini football pitch, and a pop-up shop selling merchandise.

There will also be appearances and Q&As from NFL players, as well as a screening of the Super Bowl LII, which took place in February, with analysis from by NFL experts including the BBC’s Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, and Sky Sports’ Neil Reynolds. The experience is created by Wasserman.

NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood said: "The NFL has a great reputation of staging engaging fan events in London – at locations such as Trafalgar Square and Regent Street – and we are excited about the opportunity of taking over Piccadilly.

"The planned activities will appeal to everyone, whether they are currently NFL fans or not, and we are looking forward to a day of fun, football and family entertainment that will be a great celebration of our sport."