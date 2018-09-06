Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

NFL marks start of season with family and music-orientated event

The National Football League is creating its most family and music-orientated event by taking over Piccadilly once again to mark the start of the 2018 season.

NFL marks start of season with family and music-orientated event

"NFL kickoff" is a one-day festival with displays from NFL cheerleaders and mascots, themed games, a children’s zone with a mini football pitch, and a pop-up shop selling merchandise.

There will also be appearances and Q&As from NFL players, as well as a screening of the Super Bowl LII, which took place in February, with analysis from by NFL experts including the BBC’s Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, and Sky Sports’ Neil Reynolds. The experience is created by Wasserman.

NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood said: "The NFL has a great reputation of staging engaging fan events in London – at locations such as Trafalgar Square and Regent Street – and we are excited about the opportunity of taking over Piccadilly.

"The planned activities will appeal to everyone, whether they are currently NFL fans or not, and we are looking forward to a day of fun, football and family entertainment that will be a great celebration of our sport."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now