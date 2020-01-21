NHS brings dramatic flair to unsung heroes behind pharmacy desks



The NHS has launched a dramatic ad encouraging people to see a pharmacist for minor health issues.

Created by M&C Saatchi, the spot draws on horror, rom-com and action movie genres to show people’s overblown reactions to slight health concerns, such as ear pain, a red eye and a cough. The message is that people should make their local pharmacy the first port of call for minor issues such as colds, coughs and tummy troubles.

The campaign will run for nine weeks across TV, out-of-home, PR and social media. The movie theme carries over into three dramatic film posters, which will be displayed in pharmacies, GP practices and other health settings across the country.

This is the third year of the NHS’s "Help us, help you" campaign, which promotes the importance of taking personal responsibility for your health.

The work was created by Thom Farrall and Liam Campbell, and directed by Will Clark through Merman.

Phil Bastable, head of marketing at NHS England, said: "This phase of the ‘Help us, help you’ campaign is a really important one. Community pharmacists are invaluable NHS experts, often underutilised because not everybody understands how qualified they are to help. This year, we’re asking the public to ‘take the drama out of minor illnesses’ with an exciting new campaign creative that we hope will really cut through and change behaviour."