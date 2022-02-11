Charlotte Rawlings
NHS England calls attention to heart attack symptoms in sobering Valentine's spot

Created by M&C Saatchi, 'Hands' addresses lesser-known symptoms.

NHS England had a heart-to-heart with viewers today (14 February) for its new campaign by M&C Saatchi London.

To mark Valentine’s Day, “Hands” aims to raise awareness of the early symptoms of a heart attack, which may not appear as severe as the more commonly associated symptoms.

Instead of a sharp pain, people may experience a squeezing sensation across the chest or a general feeling of unease. 

NHS England aims to encourage viewers to call 999 when these lesser-known symptoms occur instead of just dismissing them as something less life-threatening.

Ben Golik and Tom Kennedy were behind the creative concept for the ad, which was directed by Barney Cokeliss at Mad Cow Films. 

The spot depicts a man standing outside his car in a layby with a vacant expression. Heavy breathing and distorted camera angles emphasise his unease as a pair of hands emerge from beneath his jacket squeezing tightly against his chest. 

A voiceover reinforces the campaign’s purpose: “The early symptoms of a heart attack don’t always feel severe, but it’s never too early to call 999.” 

With PR by Freuds and media planning and buying by OMD and Wavemaker, the campaign will be running across VOD, radio, and social channels.

Golik, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi, explained: “The dramatic film cliché of a ‘clutch and drop’ cardiac arrest has taken root as the popular understanding of a heart attack. But the actual symptoms vary, and can be much more insidious.

“This film’s powerful visual is inspired by descriptions from real heart attack survivors, and looks to sear a new and more true image onto the public consciousness.”

