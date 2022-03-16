NHS 'Get vaccinated' named most emotionally effective ad of 2021

The NHS's “Get vaccinated” ad has been named the most emotionally effective ad from 2021, according to a ranking by advertising effectiveness measurement company System1.

Other brands appearing in the top 10 were Aldi's "The most wonderful day of the year", in second; Sky in third with "Sing together with Sky"; Armitage Pet Care's "Good boy dog treats" in fourth; and Aldi – making another appearance – in fifth with "A Christmas carrot".

The winning ad for NHS made its debut in February last year and featured Elton John and Michael Caine. The spot showed the I’m Still Standing singer auditioning for the role of receiving the vaccine on camera.

With his Caine impression not quite up to scratch, the producers of the ad recruit the man himself, who tells the camera: “I’ve just had a vaccine for Covid. It didn’t hurt. Not many people know that.”

The ad was made in-house by the NHS team and written and directed by Stephen Pipe.

System1’s “Test your ad” platform assessed more than 150 viewers’ reactions to UK ads this year, with a new group of testers used for each.

The groups looked at all ads that aired on TV within a 24-hour period. In total more than 6,500 ads aired last year.

The success of the NHS ad may come as a surprise to some – namely vaccine sceptics – given Tesco’s Christmas ad became the second most complained about ad of all time because of it urged people to get vaccinated.

Kerry Collinge, director of marketing and partnerships at System1 Europe, said: “Anything Covid-related that showed the negativity of it didn’t test very well generally. The complaints are all from people who are anti-vaxxers, so it gives them something to complain about.”

On the comparative success of the NHS ad, Collinge said: “It was reassuring, it [featured] deliberately older actors because the issue they were solving was the fear of older people who were vulnerable, and it was done in a humorous way.

“When ads talk about what you can do and how things will be okay, that can work really well.”

Despite the positive response to the NHS ad, it went against the grain of the rest of the ad trends in 2021.

System1’s research revealed that advertisers moved away from mentioning coronavirus, with brands such as Magnum – which came ninth place on System1’s list – picking up pre-pandemic campaigns once more.

After a year of multiple lockdowns, many placed emphasis on local areas, with The Co-op focuing on going to the shops.

Technology was also out the window – with the exception of Nintendo in sixth place – as the nation favoured traditional brands that have been a part of the consumer landscape for years, such as Cadbury, Quaker Oats and Carlsberg.

Comedy made its comeback as the tone of ads became decidedly more chilled-out and searched for more laughs, such as Walkers’ “When life gives you potatoes, make crisps”.

Finally, purpose was the word on everyone’s lips last year and it translated into brand work, but those with an organic link to the cause they supported fared the best in terms of reaction. Guinness encouraging people to support their local pubs, for instance, came in at 37.

System1 Group’s Top 10 most emotionally effective ads (January 2021-2022)

NHS - "Get vaccinated" Aldi - "The most wonderful day of the year" Sky Television - "Sing together with Sky" and "Believe in better" Armitage Pet Care - "Good boy dog treats" Aldi - "A Christmas carrot" Nintendo - "Nintendo switch" Orkney.com - "Plan your escape" Walkers - "When life gives you potatoes, make crisps" Wall’s - "Magnum double" IOC - "What Agnus saw"

But what was it that helped the top 10 stand out from the rest of the crowd?

Kate Waters, director of client strategy and planning at ITV, said: “A lot of the ads that do well are the ones that have that emotion at their heart, but are also very democratic in how they are thinking about the world."

She cited Aldi’s “A Christmas carrot” as an example, and said: “It appeals to everybody. It's about entertainment, it's not too clever, it’s not making a point.

“This is something we found in the diversity research, actually, which is that ads trying to make a point about purpose often actually do less well than ads that have really good, diverse, authentic casting.”