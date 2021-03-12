NHS partners Snapchat to drive up organ donation awareness

NHS Blood and Transplant has partnered with Snapchat for a campaign to drive up organ donation awareness.

The Snapchat AR Lens combines full body-tracking technology with infographics, and aims to engage and educate younger audiences, particularly in the 16 to 20 age range.

Launched on World Kidney Day (11 March), the lens recognises a body in its view and identifies the organs that can be donated to save or enhance a person's life including the heart, lungs, eyes, kidneys, liver, pancreas and small intestine. Users are also able to learn about these key organs within the body.

The campaign highlights the shortage of organs for those waiting for a transplant, particularly those from Black and Asian backgrounds.

OmniGov at Manning Gottlieb OMD worked alongside Snapchat to deliver the project.

Holly Mason, deputy head of organ donation marketing at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: "Working with Snapchat to use this new body scanning technology is a really exciting opportunity for us. We are constantly looking for new ways to raise awareness and get people talking about organ donation.

"By educating younger generations on the importance of organ donation, we know they can lead the way for the future. Our research tells us that young people have the ability to become real changemakers, challenging and inspiring change within their wider family. We hope that the lens encourages and motivates people to have a discussion with their loved ones about organ donation and together we can save more lives."