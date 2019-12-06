NHS promotes change in organ-donation law with dreamy spot

The NHS, the UK's most relevant brand, has created a spot to raise awareness of a change in the law around organ donation that, from spring next year, makes all people in England donors unless they opt out (or are in an excluded group).

Created by Pablo, "Pass it on" follows a mother as she potters around London at night with a heart-shaped balloon. She quietly watches the people around her as they go about their business, before giving her balloon to a patient in a hospital gown.

It was created by Dan Watts, Tim Snape and Pedro Rosa, and directed by Jesper Ericstam through Nice Shirt.

"Every day across the UK, someone dies waiting for an organ transplant, and the law around organ donation in England is changing in order to save more lives," Andrea Ttofa, head of organ donation marketing at NHS Blood and Transplant, said.

"It’s vital we make people across England aware the law is changing and that they understand what this means for them. We want people to have access to the facts, know that they still have a choice and the importance of sharing their decision with family.

"The TV ad is a crucial element of the campaign and we hope people will be moved by the story within it. Pablo have created a memorable and emotive campaign that we believe will cut through and prompt life-saving conversations."

The two-year campaign to promote the change in law first rolled out in April, with the latest spot encouraging the public to talk about organ donation around the Christmas season.

"Pass it on" will launch on 20 December across TV, video-on-demand and social media, with a second burst of activity including radio, social media, outdoor and cinema activity expected to take place in February, ahead of the change in law.

Gareth Mercer, founding partner at Pablo, said: "We are proud to be involved in such an important message that will fundamentally save lives. We all have something special in us that can help others – and this platform is designed to help people see what they can do for each other.

"It’s heartwarming and we’re really privileged to have been a part of it."

The new law is predicted by the government to save up to 700 lives each year.