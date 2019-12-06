Emmet McGonagle
Added 22 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

NHS promotes change in organ-donation law with dreamy spot

Change in law means everyone becomes donors unless they opt out or are part of excluded group.

NHS: ad highlights change to organ donation law in England
NHS: ad highlights change to organ donation law in England

The NHS, the UK's most relevant brand, has created a spot to raise awareness of a change in the law around organ donation that, from spring next year, makes all people in England donors unless they opt out (or are in an excluded group).

Created by Pablo, "Pass it on" follows a mother as she potters around London at night with a heart-shaped balloon. She quietly watches the people around her as they go about their business, before giving her balloon to a patient in a hospital gown. 

It was created by Dan Watts, Tim Snape and Pedro Rosa, and directed by Jesper Ericstam through Nice Shirt.

"Every day across the UK, someone dies waiting for an organ transplant, and the law around organ donation in England is changing in order to save more lives," Andrea Ttofa, head of organ donation marketing at NHS Blood and Transplant, said.

"It’s vital we make people across England aware the law is changing and that they understand what this means for them. We want people to have access to the facts, know that they still have a choice and the importance of sharing their decision with family.

"The TV ad is a crucial element of the campaign and we hope people will be moved by the story within it. Pablo have created a memorable and emotive campaign that we believe will cut through and prompt life-saving conversations." 

The two-year campaign to promote the change in law first rolled out in April, with the latest spot encouraging the public to talk about organ donation around the Christmas season.

"Pass it on" will launch on 20 December across TV, video-on-demand and social media, with a second burst of activity including radio, social media, outdoor and cinema activity expected to take place in February, ahead of the change in law.

Gareth Mercer, founding partner at Pablo, said: "We are proud to be involved in such an important message that will fundamentally save lives. We all have something special in us that can help others – and this platform is designed to help people see what they can do for each other. 

"It’s heartwarming and we’re really privileged to have been a part of it." 

The new law is predicted by the government to save up to 700 lives each year.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

December 04, 2019
Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Promoted

December 03, 2019