Brittaney Kiefer
Added 24 hours ago
NHS workers clap for public as part of ITV mental-wellness campaign

Work will air on ITV as part of initiative reminding people to look after their mental wellness.


The NHS will clap for the nation for staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic in an emotional tribute that will be broadcast on ITV. 

The two-minute film, which will air tonight at 8:02pm, just after the latest #ClapForOurCarers salute, is a twist on the nationwide initiative in which the public shows gratitude to the NHS each Thursday evening by clapping and cheering.

In "Clap from our carers", NHS doctors, nurses and care staff on the front line give thanks to people for staying indoors and showing support and love during the crisis. 

The health workers also remind viewers of the importance of looking after their mental well-being and checking in with each other at a challenging time that poses greater risks to people’s mental health.

It is part of ITV’s ongoing mental-wellness campaign, "Britain get talking", which launched last year and has continued during the pandemic to encourage people to stay connected to each other during isolation. 

The work was created by Uncommon Creative Studio, in partnership with the charities Mind, YoungMinds and NHS Charities Together. 

Today (Thursday), ITV is marking "NHS Day", which highlights the vital work of the UK's health-service workers in tackling the coronavirus.

Clare Phillips, director of social purpose at ITV, said: "This film brings together three things that ITV is pouring energy into right now – encouraging people to stay at home, reminding people about the importance of looking after their mental wellness and celebrating the NHS heroes who are doing everything for us. It's so important that people stay connected – that's what ‘Britain get talking’ was always about – but it's especially important now."

