Nic Cooper departs Sledge after management buyout

Nic Cooper, co-founder and non-executive chairman at brand experience agency Sledge, has left the business after a management buyout.

Cooper, who became chairman last year, led the shop from its inception in 1991. Sledge was bought by marketing services company The Photon Group for £3.9m in 2007, before Cooper returned the agency to private ownership in 2010.

Current chief executive Robin Fawcett, a founding director alongside Cooper, remains in his role. Fawcett was previously Sledge's finance director and left after its sale to Photon. He returned to the agency in 2010, assuming finance roles and later becoming chief executive.

Speaking to Campaign, Cooper said: "When I brought Sledge back into private ownership in December 2010, I had a plan to reshape the agency and redefine our offering, the aim being to exit the business once that was achieved and there was a strong team in place to take the business forward."

Cooper has not disclosed where his next role will be, but said he is taking "his considerable experience into a number of exciting new ventures within the industry". He is currently chairman of experiential tech company EventsTag.