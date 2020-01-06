Nic Owen resigns from 72andSunny Amsterdam

Nic Owen, president and partner at 72andSunny Amsterdam, has left the business.

He resigned in August and had his last day at the agency on 31 December.

Owen revealed his departure in a LinkedIn post today that explained he is taking time out to become a full-time dad to his 15-month-old son Oscar.

He joined 72andSunny in 2013 as managing director. Before that, he was Anomaly New York’s head of account management.

During his time at 72andSunny, Owen helped the shop win global briefs for brands including Smirnoff and Axe. In November, Audi picked the agency as its first global shop.

Owen wrote in the LinkedIn post: "I felt I would never get this time back, so decided to pack it all in and focus on him, my wife and myself. Apart from pointing at birds and planes and chasing geese all around Amsterdam's parks, I wanted to look inside myself a little bit.

"I've been so focused on work, I probably could have got to know myself a bit better. This time will hopefully provide the space to work out some stuff and iron out some kinks, safe in the knowledge I'll never really understand anything."