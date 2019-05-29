Nick Adams takes global CEO role at Sense

Brand experience agency Sense has shuffled its senior management team in preparation for an increasing number of briefs coming from outside the UK. The shop currently has offices in London and New York.

Managing director Nick Adams is taking on the role of global chief executive, with responsibility for Sense's continued global expansion.

Deputy managing director Lou Garrod, who has been at the agency since 2005, will take over as managing director of the London office. Director Sally O’Brien, meanwhile, is stepping into the role of commercial director.

Sense’s upcoming campaigns include experiences for eBay, Bahlsen, Kind and Sea Life.

Adams said: "The agency has developed and changed significantly over recent years. In the past three years, we’ve grown on average by 20% versus the previous period, while our client base and the diversity of experiential work is as broad as it’s ever been. Sense NYC, our US-based office, continues to go from strength to strength as we expand the team to service some significant new client wins."