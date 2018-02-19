Nick Bell departs Fallon as ECD

Chaka Sobhani, Leo Burnett’s chief creative officer, will assume lead creative responsibility across both agencies but Fallon will remain as its own agency brand within Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett.

Bell joined Fallon in 2014 after stints at 180 Amsterdam and The Brooklyn Brothers and previously ran the global Unilever business while at DDB. That came after almost three years as ECD at J Walter Thompson and four years at Leo Burnett in the same role alongside creative partner Mark Tutssel (now executive chairman of Leo Burnett worldwide).

In an interview with Campaign shortly after joining Leo Burnett in 1999, Bell said he was attracted to the "glamorous and good fun" advertising industry and was introduced to the business by family friends.

After stints in direct marketing and the post room at Ogilvy & Mather, Bell landed a job at Abbott Mead Vickers in 1987 working on TV and poster advertising.

During his tenure at Fallon, Bell led the Cadbury business both in the UK and globally, a key client that the agency had worked with since 2006. Fallon was behind the famous "Gorilla" ad for Cadbury in 2007, one of several ads around this time that set Fallon apart as one of the hottest creative agencies in the UK.

However, Fallon did not repitch for Cadbury last year when the ad account was put into review. Saatchi & Saatchi chief executive Magnus Djaba, who then had overall responsibility for Fallon, said at the time that Fallon needed to "push the creative standard" in response to losing Cadbury.

Fallon was realigned into Leo Burnett following the appointment of Gareth Collins as chief executive last October. Collins, the former Fallon London chief executive, replaced Paul Lawson who left Leo Burnett to run WPP’s Y&R London.

Leo Burnett and Fallon are relocating across London from West Kensington to Chancery Lane, next door to Saatchi & Saatchi next month.

Collins said: "We would like to thank Nick for the commitment and creativity he has brought to Fallon. We wish him great success as he embarks on his next chapter."