Nick Law quits R/GA for lead creative role across Publicis Groupe

Law will report to Publicis Groupe’s chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun, who said that Law’s role will be to nurture and drive the creative talent across all Groupe companies, combining the power of data and creativity to deliver the best creative solutions for clients.

Sadoun, who said that he had been courting Law for eight months, added that the over-arching creative role had been part of the thinking when he announced the Groupe’s withdrawal for twelve months from creative awards at the Cannes Lions Festival last summer in order to invest in the company’s creative position.

In Cannes Sadoun unveiled plans to launch an AI-powered intelligence platform, Marcel, to curate talent. Announcing Law’s appointment, an official statement said: "Nick will also play a key role in shaping and accelerating the Groupe’s transformation to a platform that connects, empowers and unleashes the creative potential of each and every Publicis employee. He will have the reach and authority over the entire Groupe creative community in a seamless way."

Each of the creative leaders from across the Publicis Groupe of companies will report into Law, though Leo Burnett’s creative chief Mark Tutssel will retain his role as head of Publicis Communications global creative board. Law will remain based in New York.

Meanwhile, as president of Publicis Communications, Law will be charged with developing "a unified creative ethos" across the creative agency brands including Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide and BBH. He will also work directly with some of the Groupe’s key clients.

Sadoun said he had not considered any internal candidates for the dual role Law is taking on. "I was looking for a unique talent that combined creativity and technology. Nick has that unique blend of skills." At R/GA Law has worked with clients such as Nike – overseeing the development of Nike+ Running and Nike+ Fuelbands, Beats by Dr Dre – developing the Beats Music offer, Samsung and Google.

Sadoun added that in his new role Law had a number of strategic priorities. These include "working with our different creative leaders to help them deliver breakthrough solutions that bring the alchemy of creativity and technology to our clients. Carla Serrano, CSO of Publicis Groupe, will work with him closely on this mission. Also working with Emmanuel André, our chief talent officer, on how we can retain, train and attract the best creative and innovative minds in the industry; as a member of the Executive Committee, have a day to day impact with our solution CEOs on the transformation of Publicis Groupe".

Asked whether winning creative awards would be one of Law’s KPIs, Sadoun replied: "Delivering bold and transformative ideas will definitely be one of his KPIs. And if that means we win awards, then all the better."