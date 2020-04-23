Robert Sawatzky
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nick Waters named chief executive of Ebiquity

Former Asia-Pacific CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network will start new job in July.

Waters: spent time at Mindshare
Waters: spent time at Mindshare

Nick Waters, the former Dentsu Aegis Network executive, has been named group chief executive of media audit and measurement consultancy Ebiquity. Waters' appointment, which includes a seat on Ebiquity's board as an executive director, will begin on 1 July.

Waters fills the role vacated by Michael Karg, a former Razorfish executive who left Ebiquity abruptly in November 2019. Alan Newman, Ebiquity's interim chief executive, will resume his post as chief financial and operating officer from July. 

Ebiquity was a top competitor to Accenture's media auditing practice until the latter closed in February amid conflict-of-interest questions. Ebiquity, which as part of its advisory services runs media reviews and has a conflict compliance arm, has seen a deterioration in its share price over the past five years as client needs evolve. 

With decades of leadership experience in media agency networks, Waters knows the landscape well. He worked at Dentsu Aegis for a decade, most recently as UK and Ireland executive chairman, until his departure in December 2019. For nine years, he served as Dentsu Aegis' Asia-Pacific chief executive.

Before Dentsu Aegis, Waters held senior roles at Mindshare for more than 10 years, including as EMEA chief executive, having also led the Asia-Pacific and south-east Asia operations.

In a release, Waters said: "Ebiquity has built a market-leading position with a highly attractive proposition for global brands and advertisers. I look forward to joining the company and driving the business forward through the next phase of its growth journey."

Ebiquity chairman Rob Woodward added: "Nick has an outstanding track record of leading global media and marketing businesses, which will greatly benefit Ebiquity. He is an excellent addition to our executive team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the media sector. The appointment of such a high-calibre executive is a testament to the strength of the business and the growth opportunity ahead."

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

April 20, 2020
What The Change?!

What The Change?!

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Send In The Clowns

Send In The Clowns

Promoted

April 20, 2020