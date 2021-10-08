Nickelodeon partners Luna Cinema for behind-the-scenes experience

Nickelodeon UK has announced a multi-year partnership with open-air cinema brand The Luna Cinema for a touring immersive experience.

"The Nickelodeon experience" is divided into two: the "Nick Jr experience", catering to the under-sevens, and the "Nickelodeon studio tour", for those seven and over. Via the events, which launch in spring 2022 and will tour the UK and Ireland, guests can step into the world of their favourite Nickelodeon TV shows.

In the "Nick Jr experience" PAW Patrol fans will be transported to "Adventure bay", where they will meet characters Chase and Marshall, before going on their own mission to discover a PAW Patrol soft play zone.

There is also an arts and crafts station and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles underground lair with a tunnel maze. The experience is completed by a water zone inspired by the world of Santiago of the Seas, where fans will be able to board a pirate ship and participate in water play including magnetic fishing and boat races.

For children over the age of seven, The "Nickelodeon studio tour" will be an opportunity to go behind the scenes of some of Nickelodeon's most popular shows. It will begin at The Thundermans "School for superheroes", where Nickelodeon star Kira Kosarin will provide lessons on how to acquire superpowers, before entering the Henry Danger "Cave" in which visitors will navigate through a maze of hidden secrets.

Children will then have to work together as a team to crack a code and find the key to get out of the Hunter Street escape room. Lastly, guests will experience the life of a Nickelodeon star by walking up the orange carpet to join the after-party and Nickelodeon's "slime time".

Additionally, children and their parents will be able to lounge at the SpongeBob SquarePants "Bikini bottom beach", where food and drinks will be available from themed stalls. There will also be a Nickelodeon store. Bespoke activation areas and sponsorship opportunities will be made available to brand partners, both directly and via ViacomCBS' UK sales house, Sky Media.

Virginia Monaghan, vice-president, events and experiences at ViacomCBS UK, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with The Luna Cinema to bring our hugely popular Nickelodeon and Nick Jr shows to life through this uniquely immersive experience. This is a chance for children to make new memories with friends, in a safe and fun setting, and with their favourite characters."

George Wood, managing director of The Luna Cinema, added: "We're hugely excited to announce that 'The Nickelodeon experience' is coming. For a number of years, we've wanted to develop a truly interactive experience that allowed kids to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favourite TV shows, just as we do with Friends fans at FriendsFest and film lovers with our Luna Cinema screenings.

"To have such an iconic catalogue of shows, including global brands like PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants, under the Nickelodeon umbrella is a treasure trove of content to explore and bring to life."