Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nickelodeon's Slimefest returns to Blackpool for third year

Nickelodeon UK, the Viacom Media Networks International channel, is returning to Blackpool to host its Slimefest event.

Nickelodeon's Slimefest returns to Blackpool for third year

The event, which is in partnership with Visit Blackpool, is in its third year in the UK.

Last year it was presented by Diversity members Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, and had performances from the dance group as well as Pixie Lott, The Vamps, Professor Green, Matt Terry, New Hope Club and 5 After Midnight.

Slimefest 2018 will take place on Blackpool Pleasure Beach from 20 to 22 October.

Alison Bakunowich, senior vice-president, general manager of Nickelodeon UK & Ireland, said: "Slimefest 2018 promises to be yet another fun, messy and incredible weekend, it’s sure to be a hit with kids and parents alike.

"Last year was a huge success – with stellar acts, presenters and of course, plenty of slime. We plan to make this year’s even better."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018