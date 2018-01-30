Nickelodeon's Slimefest returns to Blackpool for third year

The event, which is in partnership with Visit Blackpool, is in its third year in the UK.

Last year it was presented by Diversity members Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, and had performances from the dance group as well as Pixie Lott, The Vamps, Professor Green, Matt Terry, New Hope Club and 5 After Midnight.

Slimefest 2018 will take place on Blackpool Pleasure Beach from 20 to 22 October.

Alison Bakunowich, senior vice-president, general manager of Nickelodeon UK & Ireland, said: "Slimefest 2018 promises to be yet another fun, messy and incredible weekend, it’s sure to be a hit with kids and parents alike.

"Last year was a huge success – with stellar acts, presenters and of course, plenty of slime. We plan to make this year’s even better."