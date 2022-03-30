Nicky Bullard to leave MRM for MullenLowe Group UK

Nicky Bullard, European chairwoman and UK chief creative officer at MRM, is moving to MullenLowe Group UK to become group chief creative officer.

She takes over from Ewan Paterson, who is leaving to concentrate on his family.

At MullenLowe Group UK, Bullard will lead the integrated creative output across all disciplines: advertising, customer experience, CRM, social, purpose and sustainability, and media.

Movers & Shakers: Campaign's weekly roundup of hires, departures and promotions



She joins the shop in June and will complete the leadership team, alongside chief strategy officer Ayesha Walawalkar and chief executive Jeremy Hine.

Bullard has worked at fellow Interpublic Group shop MRM for six years, where she was chief creative officer UK and chairwoman of Europe. She was the agency's first CCO and the first female creative to be named chairwoman of a UK marketing agency.

She said: "I have learnt so much at the brilliant MRM over the last six years. But now it is my time to focus on what stirs my soul, pure creativity, and what a place to be doing that. MullenLowe Group offers an incredible opportunity to bring together the best of everything; with a brilliant team, an excellent client list and a boundaryless culture. It's so exciting."

Before working at MRM, Bullard spent almost 16 years at Lida (which merged with M&C Saatchi in 2020). She also worked as a copywriter at Lowe Lintas for a year in 1999.

Hine said: "Nicky is someone who exudes positivity and drive, with an unrivalled belief in and understanding of multichannel communications. She is ambitious and straight talking, with a proven track record of winning awards and propelling companies forward. Nicky oozes a refreshingly disruptive and entrepreneurial creative spirit, her energy is infectious. She completes our team perfectly."

Bullard was named Campaign's Head of Agency of the Year (Customer Engagement) 2021, credited for the shop's strong business performance. She also helped MRM win Customer Agency of the Year.

Kate MacNevin, global chairwoman and chief executive of MRM, added: "Nicky is a true creative at heart and we wish her the best on her next chapter. It's wonderful that we get to keep her in the IPG family and watch as she continues her development as a leader. We have a fantastic new team in place at MRM, led by Rikke Wichmann-Bruun, whom I am excited to work with in continuing to expand on the growth and momentum we have established at MRM UK."