Nicky Bullard named as MRM Europe's first chair

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer MRM UK, to the newly created role of chairwoman for MRM Europe.

In addition to her UK-based role – which Bullard has held since leaving Lida as executive creative director in 2016 – Bullard will be responsible for building a closer collaboration between MRM offices across Europe, with a focus on key markets in France and Germany.

She will also be tasked with enabling customer engagement agency MRM to work more closely with the other components of McCann Worldgroup in a bid to drive growth and integrate the network’s multidisciplinary capabilities.

“I cannot wait to get stuck in,” Bullard said.

“I know the power of McCann Worldgroup collaboration, having experienced it first-hand here in the UK, and can’t wait to work more closely with all our brilliant MRM and McCann Worldgroup people across the region.”

Bullard’s promotion marks one of many structural changes at McCann Worldgroup in recent months.

In October McCann Worldgroup chief executive Harris Diamond announced his retirement. He has been replaced by former global chief operating officer Bill Kolb.

Last month, the company expanded the role of global chief strategy officer Suzanne Powers to lead the group as global president and chief strategy officer.

Mark Lund, president of UK and Europe for McCann Worldgroup (as of March last year), said: "Nicky has been an inspiring partner in joining up McCann Worldgroup for our clients in the last four years in the UK and I’m really looking forward to working with her in Europe as she extends her role.”

In July, Bullard was among industry members looking forward to a return of comedy in advertising during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate MacNevin, global CEO of MRM, added: “Under Nicky’s leadership, MRM has been recognised across London and the world for its award-winning work.

“Nicky is a fierce champion of creativity and the business, and she is passionate about our clients and our teams making her the absolute right leader to drive further integration and collaboration across our European offices.”