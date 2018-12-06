Nicky Bullard and Trevor Robinson among jury presidents at Cannes Lions 2019

Bullard: chairing Direct jury

Nicky Bullard, Trevor Robinson and Tracey Follows are among six UK-based jury presidents announced for the 2019 Cannes Lions.

The Direct Lions jury will be headed by Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer at MRM McCann, while the Industry Craft jury will be overseen by Robinson, founder and executive creative director of Quiet Storm.

Follows, a consultant and former strategy chief at J Walter Thompson London, will lead the jury for Creative Strategy, which is targeted at planners and celebrates how strategic planning can redefine a brand, reinvent its business and influence consumers.

Karen Blackett, WPP’s UK country leader and chair of MediaCom UK and Ireland, is overseeing Media judging.

MullenLowe UK’s chief creative officer, Jose Miguel Sokoloff, will be president of the jury for Radio & Audio.

The Entertainment for Music jury will be chaired by music consultant Paulette Long, who heads her eponymous firm.

Philip Thomas, chairman of Cannes Lions, said: "In awarding a Lion, the juries are recognising the best creative output from the year gone by but also signalling the future of creativity. Our jury presidents are pivotal in this process, themselves having demonstrated their creative credentials in guiding teams, organisations and brands to set exemplary standards."

The full list of jury presidents is as follows:

Communication Track: based on the big creative idea, where campaigns are brought to life through brilliant partnerships, people and storytelling.

• Film – Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

• Radio & Audio – Jose Miguel Sokoloff, global president, MullenLowe Group Creative Council and chief creative officer, MullenLowe UK

• Outdoor – John Patroulis, worldwide chief creative officer, Grey

• Print & Publishing – Olivier Altmann, co-founder, chief executive and chief creative officer, Altmann & Pacreau

• Mobile – Ari Weiss, chief creative officer, DDB

• Titanium – David Lubars, chief creative officer, worldwide, and chairman, North America, BBDO

Craft Track: focusing on the artistry, skill, talent and flair required to deliver beautifully executed ideas with the power to cut through and bring the creative idea to life.

• Industry Craft – Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director, Quiet Storm

• Digital Craft – Rei Inamoto, founding partner, Inamoto & Co

• Film Craft – Rebecca Skinner, managing director and executive producer, Superprime Films

• Entertainment – Scott Donaton, global chief creative and content officer, Digitas

• Entertainment for Music – Paulette Long, music consultant and board director, Paulette Long

• Entertainment for Sport – Steve Stoute, founder and chief executive, Translation Enterprises

Experience Track: focusing on the powerful brand currency of intelligent customer journeys and immersive experiences.

• Brand Experience & Activation – Jaime Mandelbaum, chief creative officer, VMLY&R

• Creative eCommerce – Daniel Bonner, global chief creative officer, Wunderman

Good Track: going beyond brand purpose to use creative communications to shift culture, create change and positively impact the world.

• Sustainable Development Goals – David Droga, founder and creative chairman, Droga5

• Glass: The Lion for Change – Jaime Robinson, chief creative officer, Joan Creative

Health Track: celebrating creativity in branded communications in a highly innovative but fiercely regulated sector that has the unique power to truly change lives.

• Pharma – Robin Shapiro, global president, TBWA\WorldHealth

• Health & Wellness – Shaheed Peera, executive creative director, Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute and Real Science

Impact Track: celebrating commercial creative effectiveness and the techniques used to measure and impact branded communications.

• Creative Effectiveness – John Seifert, worldwide chief executive, Ogilvy

Innovation Track: showcasing the conception and application of product development, business transformation and the new data-driven, tech-enabled creativity reshaping the conversation between brand and consumer.

• Innovation – Bill Yom, global creative director, Cheil

• Creative Data – Yasuharu Sasaki, head of digital creative and executive creative director, Dentsu

• Social & Influencer – PJ Pereira, co-founder and creative chairman, Pereira O'Dell

• PR – Michelle Hutton, managing director, global clients, Edelman

• Direct – Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer, MRM McCann

• Design – Richard Ting, global chief experience officer and US chief creative officer, R/GA

• Media – Karen Blackett, UK country manager, WPP, and chairwoman, UK and Ireland, MediaCom

• Creative Strategy – Tracey Follows, founder, Futuremade