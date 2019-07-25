Nicky Morgan named culture secretary

Nicky Morgan has replaced Jeremy Wright as the culture secretary under new prime minister Boris Johnson.

As half of Theresa May’s cabinet changed last night, Morgan, who was previously chair of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, was appointed to lead the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Morgan had been a cabinet minister under David Cameron’s leadership as education secretary between 2014 and 2016.

She has been the MP for Loughborough since 2010 and voted for the UK to remain in the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

Johnson was a key figure in the Leave campaign and has pledged to deliver Brexit "do or die" by 31 October, even if there is no withdrawal agreement with the EU.

Last night Morgan tweeted that it is "an enormous privilege to take on this fabulous role".

An enormous privilege to take on this fabulous role - although I’m sad to move on from @CommonsTreasury which I have absolutely loved chairing. Thank you to my fellow Select Committee members & committee staff https://t.co/TjdXf0TbYz

Wright was appointed culture secretary in July last year, making Morgan’s appointment the fifth change in leadership for the department in three years.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association, said: "We welcome Nicky Morgan to her new role as secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport and look forward to working closely with her and the team at DCMS to advance the position of advertising as a jewel in the crown of the UK’s £100bn creative industries sector.

"Advertising is a hugely successful engine of our economy. Every £1 spent on advertising sees a return of £6 in GDP, totalling over £132bn in 2018. We are also a powerhouse for growth in exports as well, with an increase of 18% in the last figures to over £6.9bn – the largest trade surplus in advertising services in Europe.

"However, these impressive figures, and our status as the global hub for advertising, are dependent on a number of factors. These include ongoing access to the best talent from around the world, protecting the flow of personal data between the UK and EU, developing coherent digital policies to cement the UK’s position as Europe’s biggest digital advertising marketplace and protecting our self-regulatory system which allows advertisers to market their products in a responsible way to consumers.

"These qualities have made the UK a global force in advertising and they must be protected as we manage the next phase of our relationship with the EU and minimise any disruption."