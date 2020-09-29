Nigel Clarkson named global revenue chief at outdoor adtech group Hivestack

Nigel Clarkson, the former outdoor commercial director at Global, has been appointed global chief revenue officer at Hivestack, the adtech company for digital out-of-home.

Reporting to co-founder and chief executive Andreas Soupliotis, Clarkson will be responsible for the growth of Hivestack’s business across the EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions.

Clarkson was previously commercial director at Global Outdoor after leading the team at Exterion Media as chief revenue officer, but left the company in the summer after a restructure.

He joined Exterion in 2018, months before Global moved to acquire the company as part of its evolution into an out-of-home and radio media owner. Most of the senior figures from Exterion – as well as those from Global’s other outdoor acquisitions, Primesight and Outdoor Plus – have left Global in the past year as it has integrated the business.

Clarkson is a well-known figure in the UK media industry after working at Weve, Primesight and Living Social. He was UK country manager at Yahoo, where he led the team through its merger with AOL to create Oath. Clarkson has also held trade-body board positions at the Internet Advertising Bureau UK and the Outdoor Advertising Association.

Hivestack is a marketing tech company with headquarters in Canada and provides inventory for the buy and sell sides of programmatic digital out-of-home advertising. After recently completing its Series A funding, the company is embarking on a global expansion as more digital screens are built and programmatic ad buying demand grows.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has been severely damaging to the outdoor industry as people avoid being out to combat the spread of Covid-19. JCDecaux, the world's biggest outdoor media company, reported an unprecedented 63% year-on-year organic revenue drop between April and June, while the wider UK outdoor market is estimated to have been down 80% during the same period.

Clarkson said: “The world may be at different stages of programmatic DOOH adoption, but one thing is clear – in the Covid-19 world of media planning and buying, the ability for brands to have more control over DOOH spend and be as precise as possible has never been more important.”

In the UK, Hivestack has recently agreed deals with Clear Channel and Ocean Outdoor to provide supply-side inventory for programmatic ad buying. It is also a demand-side platform provider for Dax, Global’s digital ad sales platform for DOOH and radio.

Soupliotis added: “Nigel joins our team at a pivotal time as we expand our global footprint and round out our executive leadership team. His rich experience in out-of-home, media and technology makes him one of the few leaders in our industry with experience in both the digital and programmatic ecosystems, with a clear vision of how both worlds are evolving together.”