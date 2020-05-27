Nigel Clarkson steps down in Global restructure

Global has restructured its commercial team, leading to the departure of outdoor commercial director Nigel Clarkson.

The commercial team has been "simplified" into two divisions: audio, which will be led by Katie Bowden, and outdoor and Dax, led by Oliver Deane. It was previously split in three: radio, outdoor and Dax.

Bowden has been promoted from commercial agency director for national sales to director of commercial audio. She will oversee all sales and trading for terrestrial radio and IP-connected radio including Dax, Global's digital advertising sales platform.

Deane, who was previously director of commercial digital (Dax), becomes director of commercial outdoor and Dax. He will be responsible for all sales and trading for outdoor and continue to lead Dax’s operations, data and North American businesses.

The pair, who joined the company in 2011, will work together to develop Global’s commercial agency relationships.

Global announced plans to include Dax on its outdoor inventory in January after rebranding it from Digital Audio Exchange to Digital Advertising Exchange.

Bowden and Dean report to Mike Gordon, chief commercial officer at Global, which is Britain's biggest commercial radio group and second-largest out-of-home media owner.

Gordon said: "This [restructure] allows us in a post-Covid-19 world to serve our customers in a far more simplified way, ensuring that we can truly deliver dynamic, innovative solutions across the whole of our audio, outdoor and Dax portfolio.

"Both Katie and Ollie are natural leaders and, along with the talented team at Global, will give us a great opportunity to build on our commercial success."

Global moved into outdoor when it acquired Exterion Media, Primesight and Outdoor Plus in 2018 in a triple M&A deal, but the integration only began last spring after regulatory approval.

Clarkson joined Global in 2019, after working as chief revenue officer at Exterion since 2018 and previous spells at Primesight and Yahoo.

He said: "I joined Global last year with a clear remit to help integrate, commercially, three outdoor businesses into one. I am pleased to say this mission has now been successfully completed which, whilst it has sadly brought my time with Global to a close, is something I had been planning for some time.

"It was my absolute pleasure to lead Global’s outdoor commercial team through this process and I am beyond proud of the work that has been done to set this part of Global’s business up for future success."

Gordon added: "I’d like to thank Nigel for all he has done at Global in the last 12 months, both professionally and culturally. His expertise and knowledge of the outdoor industry are second to none and I am hugely grateful for the role he has played throughout this transitional period."

Many of the most senior figures from Exterion, Primesight and Outdoor Plus have departed in the past 12 months as Global has integrated the businesses.

Jonathan Lewis, founder of Outdoor Plus, left in February and Naren Patel, chief executive of Primesight until 2019, departed in April after spending a year as a consultant.

The out-of-home sector has been badly hit by the coronavirus lockdown, with industry revenue set to drop by more than 50% in the second quarter, according to the Advertising Association and Warc.