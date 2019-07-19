Nigel Farage cover felt like an insult

Dear Claire,

Campaign's cover story offering lessons from Nigel Farage felt like an insult to the advertising community and what it tries to do every day. The decision to publish a lengthy profile interview without a contribution from the many groups that Farage's politics demonise is also hard to understand, given Campaign's long support for equality and diversity in our industry.

No-one is disputing Nigel Farage's political successes or his right to voice his opinions on prominent platforms.

However, the playbook he and his political allies have employed to achieve success is about hate and it is simple: identify people who look different, mobilise anger against them and hold them up as the people everyone else should blame.

The only lesson our industry should draw from this playbook is not to have any part in it.

Campaign's failure to understand that is why the feature provoked such dismay. Media for All welcomes your response and we would like to be part of the future debate. Like you, we believe that media is a brilliant industry and should be welcoming to all.

The media industry is making many positive steps towards being a more representative and diverse place. But this cover story was a step in the wrong direction.

Yours sincerely,

Media for All

Bhavit Chandrani, sponsorship controller, ITV

Akama Ediomi Davies, director of global solutions, Xaxis; co-founder, We Are Stripes

Sarah Jenkins, chief executive, Grey London

Desiree Lopez, chief executive, Flamingo Group

Priya Matadeen, general manager commercial, Dazed Media

Dora Michail, managing director for commercial growth, Telegraph Media Group

Liam Mullins, managing partner, the7stars

Dino Myers-Lamptey, former managing director, Mullenlowe Mediahub

Dara Nasr, managing director, Twitter

Naren Patel, chief executive, Primesight

Rak Patel, head of sales, Spotify

Jay Rajdev, EMEA vice-president of brand solutions, Videology

Nishma Robb, marketing director, Google

Mimi Turner, brand strategist, Mimi Turner Associates