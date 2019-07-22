Nigel Farage feature: To fight your demons, you need to face them

A school girl has her head scarf torn off by taunting classmates.

An MP is called a collaborator and threatened with rape over social media.

A same sex couple are abused on a night bus and then beaten up.

A van is driven into a crowd of worshippers leaving a north London mosque.

An MP is menaced by a mob of men in hi-vis vests as she tries to enter parliament. They angrily accuse her of betraying the British people.

Hundreds of ordinary US voters at a Trump rally chant "Send her back" about a fellow citizen.

UK hate-crime numbers reach new record levels.

On a Soho news stand, Nigel Farage beams out of the front cover of Campaign, cigar in hand, looking like the cat that got the cream.

For many, Farage isn’t just the man who radically changed the political weather; he’s a prime mover in creating the climate where such things are now possible.

That goes some way to explain the immediate furore that met Campaign’s recent Farage coverage.

Whether you’re pro-Brexit, anti-Brexit or indifferent, the profound disruption he has brought to our politics is impossible to ignore and can seem to have released a poison into the British cultural bloodstream. We are now daily assailed by events that would have seemed unthinkable a couple of years ago. It can feel like that poison has acted quickly and reversed decades of progress in no time at all.

Campaign’s original concept of a series of features focusing on the people that adland doesn’t understand was relevant and well-intentioned. We are a notoriously introspective and self-referential industry. But, however solid the original concept, the resulting reality of the Farage article was flawed. A piece that failed to properly challenge its subject or provide countering views. And a front cover that appeared to unambiguously celebrate him.

But Campaign was still right to develop the strand and to consider Farage as a subject. His ideas and methods have succeeded almost unopposed in the past few years. How can he be challenged if there’s no attempt to understand how he has done it?

Not only is it Campaign’s responsibility to provide insight and perspectives that challenge us, it’s our own responsibility personally, professionally and politically (as involved citizens) to understand how this is happening.

Politically, we need to understand Farage’s undoubted power as a marketer.

He is the most effective British political communicator of our age, has launched two potent political brands and has built his own brand in the process. His ideas attracted the majority of voters in the 2016 referendum and won the day against all expectations.

Professionally, we should understand how he connects so successfully with the public, because that’s the public that is our job to understand and communicate with.

The recent Brexit Party roadshow visited towns and cities attracting crowds of enthusiastic supporters and his walkabouts showed his near-hero status among significant numbers of the public. The size of vote they attracted in the European Union elections show that, unlike in the 1970s, this isn’t a small bunch of nationalistic and racist extremists. They’re also significant numbers of people that we (and our clients) wish to communicate with. It’s our job to understand those people, unless of course we think that they’re all so beyond the pale that they should be ignored.

Personally, if you’re like me, you also want to understand how he has changed the character of our country in a way that seems unimaginable.

One of the most powerful points from the article was how Farage has combined the very old and the very new. He has spread very old, very simple, almost medieval ideas of the danger of others/foreigners/traitors and run those fears through state-of-the-art modern media. And if some of the old UKIP tactics seemed crude and cynically controversial (that poster), the new Brexit Party machine is clearly a slicker, more tightly controlled corporate entity. A party with ruthless top-down management of messaging that entirely contradicts the claim that this is a grassroots movement of the people. The technical and organisational lessons he has taken from Italy’s Five Star Movement were all too clear in the article.

Several months ago, Sarah Golding wrote a thought-provoking piece about what we can "learn from the bad guys and their useful idiots". This covered everyone from rogue states to terrorists to Vladimir Putin. There wasn’t an outcry about that. The piece highlighted how bad players are using our tools in potent ways and creating new ways to use communications to serve their ends.

And the principle is the same – just because you don’t like them doesn’t mean you shouldn’t learn from them. Not least if you want to overcome them.

And the argument that Farage should in effect be "no platformed" is self-defeating. Banning him and censoring him is his currency – it gives him energy – because he can play the martyr, the victim of ivory-tower elitism.

Democracy means being bigger, tougher and more prepared to face down demons.

In conclusion, I don’t believe Campaign is in the business of giving platforms to racist, sexist bigots. And it seems pretty clear from its published statement that they see a more measured, dispassionate and academic approach would have been better.

So, yes, be angry about what Farage has done so far, but perhaps be more worried about what he might do next and be better prepared to counter it. The post-referendum poison hasn’t run its course. Because when Farage gets the full-English Brexit that he wants and it doesn’t work, he and his followers are going to need new "others" to blame.

This is the politics of victimhood, grievance and anger. They will need new traitors and collaborators to attack. By that time, it won’t be Brussels, but probably a lot closer to home. Perhaps starting with London and its supposedly cosseted liberal media elite.

James Murphy is co-founder of Adam & Eve/DDB