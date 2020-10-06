Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Night School opens to bring more diverse talent into creative industries

It is the second year of The Brooklyn Brothers' initiative to introduce ethnically diverse young people to creative careers.

Night School: 2019 graduates will lead this year's curriculum
Night School: 2019 graduates will lead this year's curriculum

Night School, an initiative from The Brooklyn Brothers to attract more diverse talent into the creative industries, is returning for a second year.

The free training and mentorship programme is now accepting applications until 15 October and is open to 18- to 25-year-olds nationwide from ethnically diverse backgrounds. It will begin on 9 November and run for six weeks.

This year, Night School will take a virtual format due to Covid-19 restrictions. Graduates from the class of 2019 will also lead the programme.

The sessions will feature guest tutors working across creative sectors such as advertising, film production, music, fashion and media. They will introduce types of creative roles and cover topics such as strategy, idea development, writing, design, production and PR.

Over the six weeks of training, each student will develop a personal manifesto to showcase their creative ambition. After graduation, they will receive mentors to help them progress into a creative career.

The Brooklyn Brothers launched a pilot of Night School last year in partnership with arts publication Yellowzine.

After 80% of the 14 graduates went on to secure paid employment in creative businesses, The Brooklyn Brothers asked them to “pay it forward” and lead the 2020 curriculum.

They include Saffron Renzullo, who has been a creative at The Brooklyn Brothers since January; Nana Owusu-Ansah, who was mentored by Rogue Films director Joe Connor and aims to get into film production in Berlin; and Saagar Kaushik, who worked at a media agency before transitioning to a copywriting role at We Are Social.

“I didn’t even know what a ‘creative’ was before Night School. That was the first time I was in a room of people who looked like me – other creatives of colour,” Renzullo said. “As soon as we started, there was an instant reassurance and that fear went away on the first day.”

Only 13.7% of UK advertising agency employees come from a black, Asian or ethnic-minority background, according to the IPA's 2019 Agency Census.

Applicants can submit their entries at https://thebrooklynbrothers.com/night-school.html.

Last month, The Financial Times and The Brooklyn Brothers launched News School, a two-week nightly education programme to introduce young people from diverse backgrounds to the news industry.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Promoted

October 01, 2020
Are we seeing the death of the global shoot?

Are we seeing the death of the global shoot?

Promoted

September 30, 2020
How the pandemic shifted our focus and our behaviour – as told on Twitter

How the pandemic shifted our focus and our behaviour – as told on Twitter

Promoted

September 30, 2020
How the pandemic unleashed creativity

How the pandemic unleashed creativity

Promoted

September 30, 2020