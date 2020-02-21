Nike and Asos introduce wellness experience

Nike has partnered Asos on a wellness experience in east London featuring workout elements and creative activities to help visitors beat burn-out.

At the "Re:set lab" in Hackney, guests can take part in high-intensity workouts, yoga and meditation. For creative types, there will be terrarium-building, candle-making and art sessions with illustrator and designer Erin Aniker.

The activation will also offer make-up masterclasses and facials from The Ordinary.

The event programme, from 28 February to 1 March, has been designed to realign visitors' creative path and provide an introduction to active meditation.