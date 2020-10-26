Emmet McGonagle
Nike calls on Americans to ‘change the world’ in election voting push

Campaign features LeBron James and Naomi Osaka.

Nike has launched a campaign urging the American public to vote in the US presidential election, which will decide whether Donald Trump will remain in the White House for another term.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy Portland and narrated by If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King, “You can’t stop our voice,” begins as a girl plays basketball in a desolate stadium.

Highlighting the role of escapism in sport, the ad features various athletes, including basketball star LeBron James, tennis player Naomi Osaka and American football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, all of whom have endeavoured to "change the world" a through urging others to vote.

“You don’t need to be a star to have a voice,” a narrator declares as the ad comes to a close.

The work was directed by Hiro Murai.

In a bid to improve voter participation in the US election, Nike has partnered Lyft, a transportation networking company, to provide discount rides to voters living in Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Baltimore, Houston, Milwaukee, Miami and Portland – where people historically have had a harder time getting to the polls.

The brand has also partnered non-profit organisations Time to Vote, Rock the Vote and When We All Vote to improve voter reasources and increase registration.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in May, Nike launched an ad urging the US public: “Don't pretend there's not a problem in America.

At the time of writing (26 October), Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election.

