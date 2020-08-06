Nike celebrates Liverpool’s ‘winning against all odds’ mentality

Nike is celebrating its new partnership with Liverpool FC with a campaign that plays on the city’s underdog status.

"Tell us never" pays homage to the city’s rebellious spirit and a place “where miracles come for their big nights out” – a reference to the Reds' famous European nights at Anfield.

The video, by Wieden & Kennedy, aims to encapsulate the team's mentality of achieving the impossible while showcasing what it means to be part of the club and city.

It features players including Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, as well as managers Jürgen Klopp and Vicky Jepson.

The campaign is designed to promote Liverpool’s new Nike kit, which has received a lukewarm response from fans due to its design and high cost compared with previous strips.

