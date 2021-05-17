Nike and Channel 4 partner on doc about Londoner's journey to self-confidence



Nike has partnered Channel 4 to release a documentary about one young Londoner’s journey to conquer his fears through sport.

The 22-minute film, entitled New Heights: London, was created by Nike Creative Studio and Wieden & Kennedy London. It is the first partnership between the brand and Channel 4 and will stream on All 4, with promos and three-minute videos from the documentary running during commercial breaks.

New Heights tells the story of a young man called Tu’Shea, who grew up caring for his mum and struggles with self-doubt. He takes on a 30-day challenge to find his confidence through sport.

Along the way, he is mentored by top athletes including footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, World Champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Gloves Not Gunz coach Precieux Noka and elite diving coach Sam Buck.

The film’s soundtrack showcases diverse UK talent, including new music from Little Simz’s upcoming album I Might Be Introvert. There are also tracks by Riz Ahmed and High Contrast featuring Kae Tempest and an original score by Star One.

The work was created by Philippa Beaumont, Freddy Taylor, Darragh Carey and Andrew Bevan, and directed by Dan Emmerson through Somesuch.

The documentary also shares Nike’s new global platform, “Play new”, which aims to redefine the role of sport for young people.