Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Nike and Channel 4 partner on doc about Londoner's journey to self-confidence

This is the first partnership between the brand and Channel 4.

New Heights: London tells story of man who struggles with self-doubt
New Heights: London tells story of man who struggles with self-doubt


Nike has partnered Channel 4 to release a documentary about one young Londoner’s journey to conquer his fears through sport.

The 22-minute film, entitled New Heights: London, was created by Nike Creative Studio and Wieden & Kennedy London. It is the first partnership between the brand and Channel 4 and will stream on All 4, with promos and three-minute videos from the documentary running during commercial breaks. 

New Heights tells the story of a young man called Tu’Shea, who grew up caring for his mum and struggles with self-doubt. He takes on a 30-day challenge to find his confidence through sport. 

Along the way, he is mentored by top athletes including footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, World Champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Gloves Not Gunz coach Precieux Noka and elite diving coach Sam Buck. 

The film’s soundtrack showcases diverse UK talent, including new music from Little Simz’s upcoming album I Might Be Introvert. There are also tracks by Riz Ahmed and High Contrast featuring Kae Tempest and an original score by Star One. 

The work was created by Philippa Beaumont, Freddy Taylor, Darragh Carey and Andrew Bevan, and directed by Dan Emmerson through Somesuch. 

The documentary also shares Nike’s new global platform, “Play new”, which aims to redefine the role of sport for young people. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Promoted

May 13, 2021
How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

Promoted

May 11, 2021
Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Promoted

May 10, 2021
The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

Promoted

May 10, 2021