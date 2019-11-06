Nike creates game show-inspired sporting event

Nike is working with US fashion designer Virgil Abloh on a game show-style sporting event.

At the "Track & field" activation, participants will compete as teams in an experience that is described as "sports day meets Takeshi’s Castle".

Twelve teams will take part in the all-day event. Nike will put on an opening and closing ceremony, and hand out medals.

There will also be live DJ sets, gigs, celebrity appearances and food and drink.

Creative studio and record label Bone Soda has partnered Nike on the project, which takes place on 9 November at a secret London location.