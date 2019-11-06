Fayola Douglas
Added 45 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Nike creates game show-inspired sporting event

Activation will feature DJ sets, food and drinks.

Nike: sports day for adults
Nike: sports day for adults

Nike is working with US fashion designer Virgil Abloh on a game show-style sporting event.

At the "Track & field" activation, participants will compete as teams in an experience that is described as "sports day meets Takeshi’s Castle".

Twelve teams will take part in the all-day event. Nike will put on an opening and closing ceremony, and hand out medals.

There will also be live DJ sets, gigs, celebrity appearances and food and drink.

Creative studio and record label Bone Soda has partnered Nike on the project, which takes place on 9 November at a secret London location.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now