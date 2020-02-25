Brittaney Kiefer
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nike creates moving tribute to Kobe Bryant

Ad aired ahead of basketball star's memorial service.


Nike paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a stripped-back ad that launched on the day of his memorial service. 

"Mamba forever", created by Wieden & Kennedy Portland, gets its name from Bryant’s alter ego. The athlete adopted the nickname Black Mamba – after an assassin in the Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill – in 2003 when he faced sexual assault allegations. 

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in southern California on 26 January, along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. A memorial service for Bryant and Gianna was held in Los Angeles on Monday (24 February) and drew thousands of attendees. 

Nike’s two-minute film comprises white text against a black backdrop. The word "forever" stays on screen throughout, while media coverage spanning Bryant’s life and career play in the background. It ends with the sound of a crowd repeatedly cheering "Kobe" as the yellow text "Mamba" appears on screen and joins the word "forever". 

The brand said in a statement: "‘Mamba forever' pays tribute to beloved member of the Nike family, Kobe Bryant. One of the greatest athletes of his generation, Bryant had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball."

The work was created by Guilherme Souza and Emma Barnett.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020