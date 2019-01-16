Nike gives Spurs fans glimpse of new stadium

Nike is launching its latest football boot by giving fans a glimpse of the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in a film starring Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Ronnell Humes and England striker Harry Kane.

The film, created by AKQA, tells the story of how 19-year-old Humes got into the sport. It starts with her saying: "No, never in my life would I have expected to play on the pitch."

The spot follows her kicking a football around Edmonton, north London, before showing her playing at Tottenham's much anticpated new ground, which has yet to open to the public.

Humes' voiceover explains how she was the only girl on the football team when she was younger and the parks in which she played while growing up.

As the women get ready to start playing in the new stadium, Kane appears to watch them.

Tottenham had hoped to be using the stadium from the start of the season, but no home games will now be played there until at least March.