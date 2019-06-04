Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nike to host women-only football festival in London

Event will include street food, DJs and beauty treatments.

Nike: festival coincides with Women's World Cup in France
Nike: festival coincides with Women's World Cup in France

Nike will hold a women’s football festival on 16 June at Hackney Marshes, east London.

The brand said the event is for females only "to celebrate our Lionesses this summer". It will include football-inspired workouts led by Nike trainers, football coaching clinics from Football Association coaches and seven-a-side tournaments. 

Participants will also have access to a festival village with complimentary services provided by Nike’s partners. There will be a braid bar, nail salon, flower crown-making workshops, a mindfulness zone, street food and DJs.

The event is part of Nike's spotlight on women in football, as seen in its latest ad. "Dream further" stars 10-year-old Makena Cooke, who goes on a football-fuelled journey, and features some big names from the sport.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now