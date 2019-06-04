Nike to host women-only football festival in London

Nike will hold a women’s football festival on 16 June at Hackney Marshes, east London.



The brand said the event is for females only "to celebrate our Lionesses this summer". It will include football-inspired workouts led by Nike trainers, football coaching clinics from Football Association coaches and seven-a-side tournaments.



Participants will also have access to a festival village with complimentary services provided by Nike’s partners. There will be a braid bar, nail salon, flower crown-making workshops, a mindfulness zone, street food and DJs.



The event is part of Nike's spotlight on women in football, as seen in its latest ad. "Dream further" stars 10-year-old Makena Cooke, who goes on a football-fuelled journey, and features some big names from the sport.