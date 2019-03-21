Nike opens Air Max exhibition

Nike is celebrating its Air Max range with an exhibition showcasing rare editions of the trainers.

"Rair" will be curated by The Drop Date and Sneaker Freaker, and will have 20 pairs of Air Max trainers from 2002 to 2010.

The activation will recognise the "golden years", when the brand partnered designers, artists and musicians to create the shoes that, Nike says, are "still amongst the most sought-after trainers to buy today".

Among the products on display will be the Parra x Nike Air Max 1 Cherrywood, which was last sold in the UK for £4,500, and the Nike Air Max 90 White Volt designed by Kaws, which is sold for between £600 and £1,100.

Visitors will be able to learn about each trainer on display and understand the history of the shoes. They will also be able to buy some of the shoes through online marketplace StockX.

The event takes place from 27 March to 31 March in Soho, London.

In 2017, Nike marked Air Max day with an experience created by XYZ featuring workshops to inspire young talent.