Nike pays tribute to female footballers' passion in debut campaign by Uncommon



Nike tells the unheard stories of Women’s World Cup players in a UK social media campaign by Uncommon Creative Studio.

It is Uncommon’s first work for the brand. The spots feature tributes to the athletes by influential voices, who offer a more personal view of the players’ incredible feats.

In one film, rapper and grime artist Lady Leshurr discusses England captain Steph Houghton, while in another, rapper Little Simz talks about striker Fran Kirby. The stories delve into the players’ home lives and how they became passionate about football.

The campaign aims to educate people about the footballers and turn them into heroes. It will run on social channels including Instagram.

George Belfield directed the work through Somesuch.