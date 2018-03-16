Nike pulls 'Nothing beats a Londoner' ads

The abbreviation for Londoner is reported to have been challenged by a number of sources including activewear brand LNDR, which claims it registered the trademark in early 2015.

The ad by Wieden & Kennedy London shows the passion behind young Londoners, featuring 258 members of the public and cameos from Skepta, Mo Farah, Harry Kane and Dina Asher-Smith.

A Nike spokeswoman said: "We aren’t commenting further on this – we don’t comment on legal matters."

LNDR's Joanna Turner said: "Your brand identity and recognition in the market are crucial for any business,

especially when you’re growing and expanding like we are. It was imperative to us that we protected and

enforced our brand at all costs, to make sure the distinctiveness of our brand and our products didn’t become diluted.

"We are pleased with the Court's interim decision so we can continue to build our brand and its recognition within the industry, while creating new and exciting LNDR products"

The sportswear giant's top marketer, Trevor Edwards, is retiring in August after more than 25 years, it emerged last Friday in the US.

Edwards' sudden depature came amid a review of "improper conduct" at Nike. A company-wide email obtained by ESPN reported that Nike found evidence of reports that "do not reflect its core values". There is no suggestion that there were allegations against Edwards.