Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nike pulls 'Nothing beats a Londoner' ads

Nike has pulled its "Nothing beats a Londoner" ads from YouTube as the sports brand is understood to be facing a legal challenge over the use of "LDNR".

The abbreviation for Londoner is reported to have been challenged by a number of sources including activewear brand LNDR, which claims it registered the trademark in early 2015.

The ad by Wieden & Kennedy London shows the passion behind young Londoners, featuring 258 members of the public and cameos from Skepta, Mo Farah, Harry Kane and Dina Asher-Smith.

A Nike spokeswoman said: "We aren’t commenting further on this – we don’t comment on legal matters."

LNDR's Joanna Turner said: "Your brand identity and recognition in the market are crucial for any business,
especially when you’re growing and expanding like we are. It was imperative to us that we protected and
enforced our brand at all costs, to make sure the distinctiveness of our brand and our products didn’t become diluted.

"We are pleased with the Court's interim decision so we can continue to build our brand and its recognition within the industry, while creating new and exciting LNDR products"

The sportswear giant's top marketer, Trevor Edwards, is retiring in August after more than 25 years, it emerged last Friday in the US. 

Edwards' sudden depature came amid a review of "improper conduct" at Nike. A company-wide email obtained by ESPN reported that Nike found evidence of reports that "do not reflect its core values". There is no suggestion that there were allegations against Edwards.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?