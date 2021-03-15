Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nike salutes the strength of pregnant women in new film

Campaign is by Wieden & Kennedy London.

Nike: campaign was directed remotely
Nike is advertising its first dedicated maternity collection with a film paying tribute to the extraordinary strength women demonstrate during pregnancy.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy, “The toughest athletes” features more than 20 women across various stages of pregnancy and the postpartum period.

They include tennis player Serena Williams, US soccer star Alex Morgan and British runner Perri Shakes-Drayton, along with everyday female athletes from countries including the UK, US, Singapore, France, Australia and Jamaica.

It was created by Molly Wilkof and Derek Lui, and compiled from more than 22 hours of footage filmed by the women featured and their friends and family, with each respective shot directed remotely over Zoom.

Nike’s new collection, Nike (M), is available now in North America, Europe and Africa, with a release set to follow in Asia Pacific and Latin American markets later this year. Nike has also partnered with pre- and postnatal exercise expert Jane Wake to create four audio guided workouts specifically for motherhood in the Nike Run Club app.

