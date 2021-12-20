Nike, Samsung, the NHS and more: Snapchat picks top campaigns of 2021

In a year that has been dominated by the effects of the pandemic, the challenges of climate change, major sporting events and the possibilities of tech to transform lives, it's no surprise that Snapchat's pick of its best campaigns includes several social conscience campaigns alongside big brands.

Here's Snapchat's list of its favourite campaigns of 2021...

1. Great Barrier Reef Foundation: The Great Reef Campaign – Australia

In a bid to protect and restore the Great Barrier Reef, Snapchat joined forces with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation to launch a global call to action that raised awareness, drove action and helped the Foundation achieve its goal of planting a million corals during Australian summer time.

The campaign harnessed the power of Snapchat’s camera, encouraging millions of users globally to share a first-of-its-kind environmental pledge in augmented reality (AR) via a unique water segmentation lens.

By swiping up on both lenses, Snapchatters could help plant a coral by filling in their details and joining the reef community.

This helped take the Foundation one step closer to reaching its 2030 vision of planting 10 million heat-tolerant corals on the Great Barrier Reef.

Anna Marsden, Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director, said: “We know that everyone cares about our Great Barrier Reef so, together with Snapchat, we’re driving awareness and action to help protect it.

“Climate change is the greatest threat to our Reef and this is the critical decade in which to act with urgency. However, emissions reduction alone is no longer enough to guarantee the survival of the Reef, so we’re working to help the Reef resist, adapt to and recover from the warmer temperatures that have already been caused by climate change.”

2. Samsung Galaxy 3 Wrist Tracking Lens – UK and global markets

Snapchatters could choose their preferred watch style and compare functionality and experience when the platform teamed up with Samsung Electronics UK to launch a wrist-tracking AR lens campaign for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

The lens also included an Instant Messaging feature with personalised Bitmoji expressions so the lens could share messages with friends.

Samsung was one of the first brands globally to embrace this feature released at Snapchat’s Snap Partner Summit in May, and the lens brought a a product-lift of 23 points.

3. London Design Museum – UK

In London, the creative strategy, communications, design, growth and marketing teams partnered the London Design Museum and architect Mariam Kamara to transform the building into a dynamic exhibition highlighting the realities of extreme weather due to climate change.

Snapchatters in the area can use the Snap Camera to watch the exterior of the museum reflect the effects of climate change in a harsh snow storm.

“Our collective goal was to reimagine the museum experience, effectively showing how AR can transform tradition,” Will Scougal, director of creative strategy, said.

“Snapchat’s AR is an increasingly essential tool in delivering messaging and driving action through high intent experience. Working with the Design Museum is a testament to the design quality of our products not just for how they look, but what they can communicate.”

4. Nike Run Club - Move To Zero x WeForest – UK

Nike Run Club's sustainability initiative Move To Zero had a partnership with WeForest to plant one million trees, a goal they smashed in 2020.

To get Gen Z up and running to plant the next million, Nike wanted to create an interactive, educational and innovative campaign to motivate and inspire.

Snapchat built a Move to Zero AR lens that transforms the user’s physical space into a magical forest landscape.

Through the interactive functionality, the user is able to plant trees and each time they do this, they get information about protecting the planet.

Snapchat was pioneering LiDAR technology – announced as part of the launch of Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro – which creates a transformative AR experience through scanning objects and immediate environments.

The LiDAR Lens launched on Earth Day in its debut use by a retail brand in the UK, which was then launched in markets across Europe, Turkey, Russia and South Africa.

5. Amsterdam Light Festival 10th Anniversary – Netherlands

The Amsterdam Light Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary in December 2021 and visitors are able to view the highlights from the past nine Light Festivals as well as new artworks created especially for the anniversary.

Unique to this year, there are five pieces of art that offer a special AR experience during the day, via Snapchat AR.

The works of light art;

Light a Wish (OGE Group)

Run Beyond (Angelo Bonello)

Butterfly Effect (Masamichi Shimada)

SPIDER (Groupe LAPS)

Bridge of the Rainbow (Gilbert Moity)

All have a unique Snapcode that visitors can scan via Snapchat and see the pieces come to life during the day or night.

Leander Roet, creative strategy lead at Snapchat Netherlands, said: “With this collaboration we want to surprise people who walk through the city during the day, or cannot visit the city, with the possibility to admire five light artworks during the day through the Snapchat camera. That is precisely the power of augmented reality; that it adds something magical to the everyday reality around us.”

Frédérique ter Brugge, business director, Amsterdam Light Festival, added: “We are very excited to be able to let visitors enjoy our light art during the day as well through the collaboration with Snapchat. By scanning the snap code of one of the five artworks, Snapchatters will experience the artworks in a very unique way. The Lens turns day into night and brings the different artworks to life in a completely unique way. It is an extra festive addition to our anniversary edition.”

6. NHS Organ Donation Lens – UK

To get young people talking about organ donation, Snapchat and OmniGov at MGOMD leveraged never-seen-before AR tech to actively stimulate the conversation among 18- to 24-year-old Snapchatters.

Snapchat created a body-tracking lens that marks where organs including the heart, lungs and kidneys are located and provides little-known facts about each one of them.

The lens was the first body tracking campaign in the UK and the first use of body tracking paired with infographics on Snapchat.

Shelley Bilston, marketing and campaigns manager for organ donation marketing, said: “Snapchat was the perfect partner given the audience of their platform, and their knowledge and insights of engaging young people. ​

“Incorporating the body scanning imagery was truly unique and the performance of the lens demonstrates this, with 1.3 million earned users reached due to a higher than average share rate achieved across the campaign period.”

7. Ben & Jerry’s Peace Pops Pack Scan – UK, Germany

Snapchat created Unilever’s first Connected Pack via Ben & Jerry’s Fairtrade Ice Cream Peace Pops.

Using a Snapchat camera, consumers in the UK and Germany were able to scan the ice-cream package and be immediately transported to a summer festival Portal Lens.

Gina Procaccio, global media manager, said: “We love our ice cream as much as our fans do, and we’re always looking for fun ways to bring its euphoric taste to life.”

8. MAC No Rules, No Boundaries, No Apologies – UK

During a time when consumers were living and working from home, MAC recreated the in-store make-up try-on experience via a global-first colour matching AR Lens which scanned Snapchatters’ outfits and immediately supplied unique Love Me Liquid Lipcolour shades to complement each individual look.

This lens offered millions of Snapchatters a playful yet personalised virtual lipstick try-on wherever they were within the UK.

The campaign increased ad awareness by 9% and action intent by 5% proving the experience not only resonated with the target audience but encouraged purchase of MAC Love Me Liquid Lipcolour shades as well.

9. JD Sports Dressing Room Portal Lens – UK

As the official retail partner for Scotland and Wales, plus retailer for the England teams, JD wanted to maximise its ecommerce presence during the Euros and sell football jerseys through Snap.

Snapchat created an immersive, shoppable three-in-one dressing room Portal experience that allowed Snapchatters to see what their own personalised jersey might look like for each of the Home Nations teams, with the ability to link out to purchase.

The campaign was incredibly successful as it drove a 14 point lift in ad awareness, 13 point lift in brand favourability, and an eight point lift in purchase intent.

10. Bank of England £50 Note – UK

For the launch of the new £50 note, the concept was to celebrate the life of Alan Turing, who features on the currency.

Turing's most famous work was during his time working at Bletchley Park where he carried out top secret work deciphering military codes during the Second World War, most famously cracking the Enigma Code.

However, he was arrested for homosexual acts in 1952, and later found dead from suicide.

To celebrate Turing’s achievements, Snapchatters were enabled to scan the new £50 note, and bring it to life in AR.

As users scanned the note, the Bombe machine Turing used to crack the Engima Code came to life, before being taken over by the colours of the Pride flag, while his quote “This is only a foretaste of what is to come and only the shadow of what is going to be” glowed.



A spokesperson for the Bank of England said: “Overall the campaign was very successful in terms of media and wider public engagement, as well as measurable changes in awareness around the issue of the new note.

“We also registered good public awareness of the key messages of our campaign such as the security features of the note so that was a positive result for us.”

11. World Wildlife Fund: Save the Elephants – UK

WWF leaned into using Snapchat’s AR technology to drive awareness of elephant poaching. The user opens the lens to see elephants reflected in sunglasses that appear on their face and are then prompted to flip to the rear camera.

3D imagery brought the animal into consumers’ unique environments while educating on elephant tusk poaching.

“In order to spread awareness and additionally test incremental conversion lift of the technology, we worked with Snap to develop a fantastic engaging lens, highlighting the threat poaching has upon elephant populations, and ultimately drive users to support WWF through an elephant adoption,” Jake Brown, senior digital marketing manager, WWF, said.

“Working with Snap to develop the lens was awesome, they were highly engaging and provided detailed creative responses and solutions to the initial brief; the final creative was on brand and charming.

“We ultimately tested the Lens through a CLS, which saw both strong relative lift for our page view and purchase objectives. Overall we were super excited and very pleased with the traction that the lens gathered.”