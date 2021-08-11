Nike turns the lens on shop staff in first work by BMB

BMB has created a campaign with a twist for Nike – featuring the stories of its in-store staff.

Launching today (11 August), the “Ask our athletes” campaign celebrates the expertise, lives and passion of the individuals who work inside Nike’s UK stores, positioning them as athletes in their own right.

The strap – "Ask our athletes" – aims to convey that customers get much more than regular service when stepping inside a Nike store.

The agency’s first work for the brand includes a series of films for social, in-store screens, Nike.com and the Nike app, and shines a spotlight on staff’s personal insights, guidance and dedication to sport.

As people return to the high street, the ad aims to portray the added value customers receive when they go into Nike stores, highlighting the expert knowledge of the Nike store athletes as a point of difference compared with online shopping and other high-street shopping experiences.

The campaign features seven Nike store athletes from across the brand’s London stores. It shows their lives in and out of store as they tell their stories of how they bring everything they learn from their chosen sports back into the retail arena, where it influences the way they serve customers.

The first two ads to launch feature Confidence – an international sprinter; and Sasha – who loves working out in the gym; the endline is “Ask our athletes – in-store experts to raise your game”.

Other ads in the series feature Danny, a basketball player who follows his coach’s advice to "practise"; Ede, who found a love of exercise through lockdown; Harley, who excels in taekwondo and has extensive sneakers knowledge; Kirsty, a keen weightlifter; and Ben, who plays football to a high level.

BMB worked with Nike in-house stylists to style the films and used extras from London Basketball Association’s local community basketball programme.

Ben Hutchings, consumer direct marketing marketplace director, said: “This is the first time we have turned the lens inwards. Our store athletes are integral to the business but they are also amazing humans, with incredible talents and passion.

"We wanted to work with BMB to draw out that humanity and show that coming to a Nike store means more than just getting served a shoe in the right size; you get personal experience, passion and genuine love of sport too.”

The main 30-second film, along with shorter cut-downs, will appear in social and online, including Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, as well as on Nike.com. The films will be released sequentially through the summer.

Matt Lever, chief creative officer at BMB, said: “Nike stores aren’t staffed by your average retail worker, they're staffed by athletes – people who love sport and love the brand, and have extensive knowledge of both. We wanted to showcase how their passion influences and informs the experience for every customer.”