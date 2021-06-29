Nike's Grenfell football kit weaves into estate for pro bono spot

Nike's latest Grenfell Athletic FC kit has been launched with a spot that shows the kit meshing with the buildings of the estate.

The film by Brothers & Sisters, which assembled Soho creative companies to donate their resources, champions the idea of the Grenfell shirt as the "Fabric of the community", a mantra developed to communicate the role the club plays in people's lives.

The ad depicts the green threads of a Grenfell Athletic shirt being interwoven into the brickwork, railings and stairwells of the buildings of the Grenfell estate and ends when the whole area has been covered by the shirt.

The spot was written by Brothers & Sisters founder Andy Fowler and directed by Georgi Banks-Davis through Rogue Films.

The Mill worked alongside Electric Theatre Collective and Freefolk on the VFX. Editing is by Stitch Editing. Sound is by 750mph with music supervision by Finger Music. The music is My sound by Kano.

Proceeds from the kit, available to purchase through Kit Locker from 4 July, will go to the club, which has been a pivotal community support system in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster.

The ad will launch online and is being promoted across paid and organic media on social platforms.

Fowler said: "This project demonstrates the power of our creative community as a force for good. Some of the most talented craftspeople in London coming together to make something powerful and profound that captures the essence of this incredible football club. Helping them raise the funds to grow and continue to provide hope and positivity for a community devastated by the 2017 tragedy."

Grenfell Athletic FC was formed by community worker Rupert Taylor to provide hope to those affected by the tragedy. The first Grenfell Athletic jersey launch in November 2020 was supported by England footballers Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane and singer Rita Ora.