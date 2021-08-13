Nintendo
Arvind Hickman
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Nintendo kicks off UK ad pitch

The review covers brand, content and social media.

Nintendo has begun an agency review, where will Mario end up next? Photo: Getty Images
Nintendo has begun a review of its creative requirements in the UK. 

Nintendo declined to comment but Campaign understands the review includes brand, content and social media. AAR is working with Nintendo on the process.

The maker of Nintendo Switch and the Mario Bros franchise currently works with the French shop We Are Jacks on its creative across Europe.

In the UK, the gaming console giant’s media is handled by the7stars, which won the account in 2016 from MEC (now Wavemaker) after the GroupM agency declined to take part.

Nintendo’s other UK agency partners include gaming creative specialist Maverick Media, which produces work for Nintendo’s Pokémon games, and PrettyGreen, which handles PR.

Leo Burnett Chicago handles creative for Nintendo in the US, and Dentsu has the account in Japan.

In the 12 months to the end of March 2021, Nintendo increased its global advertising expenditure by 11% to $767m.

