Nir Bar Sade on riding the scale-up wave

The comfort zone doesn’t feel like a natural environment for Nir Bar Sade. That’s true when he’s pursuing big waves along far-flung coasts in places such as El Salvador – or in his regular surf spot on Israel’s Chinese Bay. It’s true of the marketing jobs he takes on – and it’s true of his philosophy and strategy for meeting the targets of a rapidly scaling business that’s determined to prove its value to the investment community.

“Joining WalkMe in April 2021 – and taking a whole six months to physically meet most of the people I manage was a challenge,” he says. “But the other big challenge was joining at a unique moment in the journey to becoming a major enterprise company. We went public last year, and we want to show we can live up to what we promise the market.”

Meeting the demands of a global investment community will involve taking WalkMe’s growth to a new level. Bar Sade is adamant that this can’t be achieved by sticking with the standard demand tactics that work well in the early stages of growth. It’s time to kick on in search of something bigger.

Breaking through growth’s glass ceilings

“Scaling a company – it’s a challenge,” he says. “When you’re a certain size, you do things in a certain way and advertise in specific channels and areas. But now you want to take that up a notch and grow by 30-40% for the next year, and the one after that – so how do you do it? You can’t keep doing the same things, because there’s a glass ceiling for every channel that you focus on and every type of marketing activity.”

Breaking through that glass ceiling involves taking a far broader and deeper view of what demand generation marketing is. “In many places, marketing ends up being all about the next lead or the next opportunity,” he says. “We want marketing to be involved in every aspect of the user journey. We want to help the sales organisation to close those opportunities. We want to help them expand accounts. We want to help them reduce churn. It’s about widening what marketing’s involved with and the targets we set for it.”

That wider role starts with a wider view of the relevant audiences for B2B tech. “We know that there’s a buying committee that runs across departments and seniorities,” he says. “The role of demand generation is to touch every single person of that buyer committee in different stages of their connection with WalkMe.”

Defining a category, building a brand

Bar Sade has defined a big role for his team – a big wave to ride. In one sense, he’s got to build his surfboard while riding it. Awareness and engagement for WalkMe depends on first establishing awareness and engagement for the digital adoption category the business has created. Bar Sade must explain the lost productivity that results from employees struggling to adopt new tech – and the value of solutions that get them up to speed and unlock more value from tech investments.

“Not many companies can claim to have created a category,” says Bar Sade. “It means that we’re creating an industry and an ecosystem. The challenge is telling the world, ‘Here’s a problem you might not be aware of, here’s something you might be missing and here’s the cost of not solving it.’ Then we have to explain that there are ways to solve it – and then we can position WalkMe on top of that.”

Bar Sade has a clear strategy for how his brand can engage audiences at the top of the funnel, in order to set them up for this journey of discovery. “The way we try to approach it is to bring value from the first touchpoint or impression,” he explains. “And then start to interact with the audience once they understand a little more about the category and our solutions. To start with, the value could be as simple as knowing you’re not the only salesperson getting frustrated with CRM software. Then when we’re ready to put more purposeful advertising in front of that person, they feel, ‘I know these guys, and I know they’re good because they told me something useful before. I’d love to hear a bit more about them.’”

Unlocking value through targeting

The more purposeful advertising that Bar Sade puts in front of prospects is delivered through an account strategy built by aligning with sales on targeting. “The key to alignment is sales and marketing sitting together and identifying the list of companies that can be a great fit for WalkMe, that can really benefit from us,” he says. “Sales knows whom we’re targeting and we know where they’re focusing, so nobody can complain that we’ve brought the wrong lead, or that somebody’s not following up with the right accounts.”

Alignment on targeting gives Bar Sade the freedom to take a holistic approach to demand: building awareness, adding value, explaining the category – and delivering quality leads. As he explains, targeting strategy can also help to reveal the value delivered by the upper-funnel elements in this buyer journey.

“My view is that a top-of-funnel awareness campaign should go really big – but also really location-specific,” he says. “You can then set boundaries of budget and timeframe, understand what happened before, compare what happens afterwards and get that view of the overall impact on the bottom line, even if you don’t have direct touchpoints.”

It’s all about knowing when and where to go big – ambitious marketing for a company with ambitious growth targets. And that’s a place where Bar Sade genuinely feels comfortable.

For more insights from visionary Marketing Leaders check out LinkedIn’s CMO Corner.