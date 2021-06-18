Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nissan breaks through the screen with immersive installation

Optical experience on South Bank will launch its new electrified Qashqai.

Nissan: car appears through a storm
Nissan: car appears through a storm

Nissan has developed a 3D optical experience to demonstrate the features of its new electrified Qashqai.

The visual stunt takes place on London's South Bank for a week from today (18 June).

A six-metre, four-sided cube has been used to create a 3D effect that has depth and allows content to "leap out of the screen" towards the viewer. Passersby will see a dramatic storm form then the all-new Nissan Qashqai, first boxed inside and then emerging through the clouds. The show will last for one minute and be shown every 15 minutes. 2D content will feature on the rear two screens, facing the river.

The live audience can also scan a QR code allowing them to see the all-new Qashqai in a richer augmented reality from their smartphone.

The experience will be enhanced through social technology and a making-of film that will be seeded socially and online.

The work was created by TBWA\London's Scott Andrews and Leigh Gilbert, with production handled by Pixel Artworks. The media agency is Manning Gottlieb OMD and the outdoor specialist is Talon Outdoor.

Nic Thomas, marketing director at Nissan, said: "The all-new Nissan Qashqai sets a new benchmark in design and technology, continuing Nissan's proud history of innovation for the masses. This exciting 3D installation brings that powerful message to spectators in a way many will never have experienced digital content before. We are delighted to be launching our flagship car with this innovative customer experience that will equally excite those watching in London, or seeing digital footage online."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now