Nissan breaks through the screen with immersive installation

Nissan has developed a 3D optical experience to demonstrate the features of its new electrified Qashqai.

The visual stunt takes place on London's South Bank for a week from today (18 June).

A six-metre, four-sided cube has been used to create a 3D effect that has depth and allows content to "leap out of the screen" towards the viewer. Passersby will see a dramatic storm form then the all-new Nissan Qashqai, first boxed inside and then emerging through the clouds. The show will last for one minute and be shown every 15 minutes. 2D content will feature on the rear two screens, facing the river.

The live audience can also scan a QR code allowing them to see the all-new Qashqai in a richer augmented reality from their smartphone.

The experience will be enhanced through social technology and a making-of film that will be seeded socially and online.

The work was created by TBWA\London's Scott Andrews and Leigh Gilbert, with production handled by Pixel Artworks. The media agency is Manning Gottlieb OMD and the outdoor specialist is Talon Outdoor.

Nic Thomas, marketing director at Nissan, said: "The all-new Nissan Qashqai sets a new benchmark in design and technology, continuing Nissan's proud history of innovation for the masses. This exciting 3D installation brings that powerful message to spectators in a way many will never have experienced digital content before. We are delighted to be launching our flagship car with this innovative customer experience that will equally excite those watching in London, or seeing digital footage online."