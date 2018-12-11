Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nissan to create 40-foot snow globe

Activation promotes new Altima model.

Nissan to create 40-foot snow globe

Nissan is creating a 40-foot snow globe experience to promote its Altima model.

The "Impossibly smart snow globe" in New York will be a multisensory indoor snow experience, with Nissan aiming to create an "Instagrammable moment both inside and out".

It will have different virtual weather conditions to showcase the vehicle's ability to adapt to the surroundings.

The experience runs from 13 to 16 December and was created by Fake Love, HelloSociety and The New York Times Company in partnership with TBWA and OMD.

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Campaign Event Awards 2018

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now