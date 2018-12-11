Nissan to create 40-foot snow globe

Nissan is creating a 40-foot snow globe experience to promote its Altima model.

The "Impossibly smart snow globe" in New York will be a multisensory indoor snow experience, with Nissan aiming to create an "Instagrammable moment both inside and out".

It will have different virtual weather conditions to showcase the vehicle's ability to adapt to the surroundings.

The experience runs from 13 to 16 December and was created by Fake Love, HelloSociety and The New York Times Company in partnership with TBWA and OMD.