Nissan taps into moon-landing emotions for 50th-anniversary campaign



Nissan is releasing a 60-second spot by French agency TBWA\G1 to mark the 50th anniverary of the first moon landing in 1969.

"Nissan Qashqai moon landing" opens on a lunar landscape and a voiceover of a man reminiscing about being woken by his parents as a child to watch the televised event and marvelling at the astronaut bouncing around the moon’s surface.

It shows an astronaut skateboarding across the landscape, with sequences shot in zero gravity to give the impression he is on the moon.

As the voiceover intones "How did he manage to stay suspended in the air for so long and with such confidence?", we see the same man now in regular life. He is on the road, behind the wheel of a Qashqai, which is equipped with Nissan’s ProPilot technology.

The endline is: "Technology is beautiful when it moves us."

The work was written by Carl Harborg, art directed by Philippe Rachel and directed by Thomas Garber through Moonwalk Films.

The TBWA UK copywriter Scott Andrews and art director Leigh Gilbert wrote the English version of the voiceover and created other print and digital assets for the UK. Media planning and buying is by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The film will debut in the UK on 16 July – exactly 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission left Earth – and will be shown during an ITV programme marking the moon landing, which took place four days later on 20 July 1969.

Xavier Diquet, content and engagement general manager at Nissan Europe, said: "Technology for the sake of technology is worthless; what matters is how it makes you feel. At Nissan, this is exactly what we strive for. To give drivers a greater, more exciting, amplified driving experience, thanks to the power of Nissan Intelligent Mobility innovations."