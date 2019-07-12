Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Nissan taps into moon-landing emotions for 50th-anniversary campaign

Pan-European ad celebrates technological progress.


Nissan is releasing a 60-second spot by French agency TBWA\G1 to mark the 50th anniverary of the first moon landing in 1969.

"Nissan Qashqai moon landing" opens on a lunar landscape and a voiceover of a man reminiscing about being woken by his parents as a child to watch the televised event and marvelling at the astronaut bouncing around the moon’s surface.

It shows an astronaut skateboarding across the landscape, with sequences shot in zero gravity to give the impression he is on the moon.

As the voiceover intones "How did he manage to stay suspended in the air for so long and with such confidence?", we see the same man now in regular life. He is on the road, behind the wheel of a Qashqai, which is equipped with Nissan’s ProPilot technology.

The endline is: "Technology is beautiful when it moves us."

The work was written by Carl Harborg, art directed by Philippe Rachel and directed by Thomas Garber through Moonwalk Films.

The TBWA UK copywriter Scott Andrews and art director Leigh Gilbert wrote the English version of the voiceover and created other print and digital assets for the UK. Media planning and buying is by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The film will debut in the UK on 16 July – exactly 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission left Earth – and will be shown during an ITV programme marking the moon landing, which took place four days later on 20 July 1969. 

Xavier Diquet, content and engagement general manager at Nissan Europe, said: "Technology for the sake of technology is worthless; what matters is how it makes you feel. At Nissan, this is exactly what we strive for. To give drivers a greater, more exciting, amplified driving experience, thanks to the power of Nissan Intelligent Mobility innovations."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
The 5 best TV ads of the moment

The 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

July 12, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in customer experience at YourParkingSpace?

What is it like to work in customer experience at YourParkingSpace?

Promoted

July 08, 2019
When data meets creativity

When data meets creativity

Promoted

July 08, 2019
How to build brands that win in the new economy

How to build brands that win in the new economy

Promoted

July 04, 2019